HNP Capital LLC Sells 12,071 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.53 and a 200-day moving average of $161.40. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

