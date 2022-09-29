HNP Capital LLC Sells 31,274 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,274 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.01. 338,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

