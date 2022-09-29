Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $173.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.99 and a 200-day moving average of $187.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

