Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.00-$33.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.
Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance
HOV stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. The company had revenue of $767.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
