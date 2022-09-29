Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.00-$33.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

HOV stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. The company had revenue of $767.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

