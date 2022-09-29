Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $30.18 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 3.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 806.2% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 117,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 14,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.28. 117,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,855. Accenture plc has a one year low of $254.27 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

