Howard Capital Management Group LLC Invests $17.77 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 82,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,000. Hershey makes up about 2.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HSY traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.63 and its 200-day moving average is $219.82. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $168.72 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,100,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,290 shares of company stock worth $88,165,733 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

