Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 602 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.40% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $142.55. 4,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,356. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.62.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

