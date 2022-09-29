Howard Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,883 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 2.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 314 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

FDX traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $152.21. The company had a trading volume of 320,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

