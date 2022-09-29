Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.96

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.96 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $278,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

