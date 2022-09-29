HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.89 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.79.

HPQ stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 46,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,111,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. HP has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of HP by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

