Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $935.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

