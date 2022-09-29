Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.28.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $491.56. 16,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,934. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $26,458,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

