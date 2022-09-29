Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16,226.00

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Hummingbird Finance has a market capitalization of $556,239.19 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hummingbird Finance Profile

Hummingbird Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,877,771,771,947,000 coins. Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hummingbird Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hummingbird Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hummingbird Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

