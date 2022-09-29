Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 521.9% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Shares of HUMRF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

