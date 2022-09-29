Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

NYSE:GD traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.29. 24,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.