Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. First Community comprises about 1.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 3.04% of First Community worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Community by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.42. 2,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,022. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

