Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $19.77 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 4.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Casey’s General Stores worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $21,799,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $14,466,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.79. 4,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

