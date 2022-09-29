Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,571. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.27.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

