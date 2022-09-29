IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Truist Financial

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
IBEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.
IBEX Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IBEX (IBEX)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.