Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €4.78 ($4.88). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €4.76 ($4.86), with a volume of 2,400 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Idaho Strategic Resources
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.