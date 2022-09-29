Idle (IDLE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,549.00

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Idle has a market cap of $2.32 million and $2,549.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idle Profile

Idle launched on November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance/#.

Idle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

