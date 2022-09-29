Ignition Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Ignition has a total market cap of $14,535.58 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00823110 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

