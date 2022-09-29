Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the August 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ILIKF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,615. Ilika has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ilika from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

