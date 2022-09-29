Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) were up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 5,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 335,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Immunovant by 51.3% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,613 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 422,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $7,672,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.