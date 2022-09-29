Inca Minerals Limited (ASX:ICG) Insider Acquires A$63,351.65 in Stock

Inca Minerals Limited (ASX:ICG – Get Rating) insider Adam Taylor acquired 1,810,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,351.65 ($44,301.85).

Inca Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Inca Minerals

Inca Minerals Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is Riqueza project located in Peru. The company is based in Subiaco, Australia.

