Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.34

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 377568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.57 billion for the quarter. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 26.14%.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

