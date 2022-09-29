Infinity Esaham (INFS) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Infinity Esaham (INFS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Infinity Esaham has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Infinity Esaham has a total market capitalization of $3,060.46 and approximately $44.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinity Esaham coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Infinity Esaham Coin Profile
Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. Infinity Esaham’s official message board is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927. Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Infinity Esaham is e-sahaminfinity.com.
Infinity Esaham Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Infinity Esaham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinity Esaham and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.