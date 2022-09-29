Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFJPY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Informa Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 71,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,666. Informa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Informa Announces Dividend

Informa Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

