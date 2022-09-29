Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Stock Position Reduced by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA BFEB opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

