Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 270,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

