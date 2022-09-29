Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

