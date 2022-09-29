Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) is Donald L. Hagan LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 2.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned approximately 5.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,603,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USEP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 5,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $28.74.

