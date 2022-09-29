Insider Buying: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Acquires £16,240 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £16,240 ($19,623.01).

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

CNIC stock opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £327.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5,675.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.20. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

