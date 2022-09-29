Insider Buying: Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Purchases 23,288 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 23,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,767.84 ($61,343.45).

Shares of LON:GRI traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 222.60 ($2.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,916. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.55. Grainger plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.80 ($2.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324 ($3.91).

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRI. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.46) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.05) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 347.29 ($4.20).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

