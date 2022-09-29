Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $21,352.50 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $21,352.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,650 shares in the company, valued at $480,668.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 11,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $771.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

