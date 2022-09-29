Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Sells 1,919 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total transaction of C$106,715.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$277,883.17.

Calian Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CGY stock traded up C$0.46 on Thursday, reaching C$56.15. 4,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80. Calian Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$51.99 and a twelve month high of C$72.11.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.1399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

