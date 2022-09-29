Insider Selling: Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Sells £53,840.16 in Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPHGet Rating) insider Paul Sandland sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,781 ($33.60), for a total value of £53,840.16 ($65,055.78).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DPH stock opened at GBX 2,662 ($32.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,022.64. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,551.08 ($30.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,369.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,556.78.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 32.89 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

