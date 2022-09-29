Insider Selling: Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Sells 56,227 Shares of Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $28,675.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,834,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,885,417.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 35,360 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,033.60.

On Thursday, September 15th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,266 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $13,588.96.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 75,774 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $44,706.66.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $49,582.80.

On Thursday, August 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $15,215.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19.

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85.

Doma Stock Down 7.3 %

DOMA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $149.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Doma Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Doma by 25.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 2,571,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Doma by 182.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,443,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Doma by 298.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

