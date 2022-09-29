Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Michele Murgel sold 1,388 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $22,319.04.

On Monday, August 8th, Michele Murgel sold 1,056 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $16,917.12.

On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $21,424.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 138,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,952. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.25. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.