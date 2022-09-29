InsurAce Price Tops $0.10 (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $242,037.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s launch date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for InsurAce is landing.insurace.io. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InsurAce is https://reddit.com/r/InsurAce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InsurAce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars.

