Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Intapp Trading Up 0.1 %

INTA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,928. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 22.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.