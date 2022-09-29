Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

