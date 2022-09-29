Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 125,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 216,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

