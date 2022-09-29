Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,742 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. 1,388,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,353,788. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

