Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Increased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 177,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.37. 1,079,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,353,788. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.