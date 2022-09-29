Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Acquires £296,400 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Benoit Durteste acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £296,400 ($358,144.03).

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 967.80 ($11.69) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,365.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,468.87. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 959 ($11.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,493 ($30.12).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

