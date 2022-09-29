International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 89.1% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

