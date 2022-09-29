International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Increased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $91.77. 25,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $93.78 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 129.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

