International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper
In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper
International Paper Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Paper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
