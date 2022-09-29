International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

International Paper Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

