Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

IVAC stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

